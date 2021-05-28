Two schools in Stephenville and the town hall closed their doors Friday because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The town office web site simply says it is closed out of an abundance of caution. Stephenville primary and middle schools both posted notices online from the English School District.

“The school district has been advised by Public Health that some students and staff may have come into contact with an individual who has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19,” the advisory says.