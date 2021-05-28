Two schools in Stephenville and the town hall closed their doors Friday because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The town office web site simply says it is closed out of an abundance of caution. Stephenville primary and middle schools both posted notices online from the English School District.
“The school district has been advised by Public Health that some students and staff may have come into contact with an individual who has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19,” the advisory says.
“Public Health will contact any individual who is a close contact to advise them of further instructions including how to be tested. If you are not contacted by public health you are not considered a close contact. Public Health has not advised that there needs to be any change in school activity at this time, however, the district has decided for operational reasons to suspend classes for students in your school tomorrow, May 28, 2021.”
