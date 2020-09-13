A possible case of COVID-19 at the Iron Ore Company of Canada Mine in Labrador has now been deemed negative after additoinal testing.

The provincial government provided an update on the situation Sunday. The positive test happened at the IOC mine in Labrador through their staff and contractor screening protocols. Additional testing through the provincial Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory is completed. The test result is negative.

The individual will continue to self-isolate, out of an abundance of caution, and has been following Public Health guidelines. Public Health will continue to follow this case and will advise if further action is required.

No other confirmed cases were reported Sunday. There remain two active cases in the province.

To date, 35,222 people have been tested.