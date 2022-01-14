SHARE
Broken glass and debris lie on the floor of a downtown barber shop after it was struck by a vehicle. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A single-vehicle crash Thursday evening has damaged a popular downtown barber shop.

Emergency personnel responded to the corner of Prescott Street and Water Street at about 6:45 p.m. after reports of a vehicle that had struck a building. A witness to the incident stated the driver of an eastbound SUV attempted to turn north up Prescott Street. The driver swerved to avoid two pedestrians in the roadway, losing control, and crashing into the side of Fogtown Barber Shop.

Debris and a significantly damaged vehicle sit next to a downtown business following a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The force of the collision knocked mirrors from the wall inside, and sent debris flying across the floor. The crash also pushed in the interior wall several inches. There was no one inside the barber shop at the time. Paramedics assessed the driver of the SUV, but they appeared uninjured and were not taken to hospital.

Firefighters assess damage to Fogtown, a downtown barber shop, after it was struck by a vehicle. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

An engineer with the City of St. John’s attended the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building. It’s unclear how the crash will affect business.

Firefighters assess damage to Fogtown, a downtown barber shop, after it was struck by a vehicle. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fogtown, a downtown barber shop, was damaged following a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A heavily-damaged SUV sits in the street after a single-vehicle crash into a downtown business. (Earl Noble / NTV News)