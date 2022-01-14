A single-vehicle crash Thursday evening has damaged a popular downtown barber shop.

Emergency personnel responded to the corner of Prescott Street and Water Street at about 6:45 p.m. after reports of a vehicle that had struck a building. A witness to the incident stated the driver of an eastbound SUV attempted to turn north up Prescott Street. The driver swerved to avoid two pedestrians in the roadway, losing control, and crashing into the side of Fogtown Barber Shop.

The force of the collision knocked mirrors from the wall inside, and sent debris flying across the floor. The crash also pushed in the interior wall several inches. There was no one inside the barber shop at the time. Paramedics assessed the driver of the SUV, but they appeared uninjured and were not taken to hospital.

An engineer with the City of St. John’s attended the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building. It’s unclear how the crash will affect business.