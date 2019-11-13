The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 12 says they’ve seen nothing like it.

As president Dan Devine made his way around Grand Falls-Windsor collecting poppy trays on Wednesday, he was met with five trays that were stolen and another that has gone missing.

Devine wants to send a message to the thieves. He says the money they’ve taken was used to help veterans in need. He is amazed people would steal from the very people who gave them the lives they have today.

The RCMP is currently reviewing surveillance footage from the businesses.