Poll finds three quarters of N.L. residents highly concerned about provincial debt

Three quarters of Newfoundland and Labrador residents have a high level of concern about the provincial debt, a new opinion poll shows.

Corporate Research Associates released the polling data Wednesday. CRA surveyed 402 residents by telephone Feb. 2-28 and asked them to rate their concern with the provincial debt on a scale of 1-10. Seventy-four per cent gave a rating of 8-10, signalling a high level of concern with the debt. Forty-sex per cent gave the highest rating of 10.

The poll is considered accurate within ±4.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

“It is clear that the residents in Newfoundland and Labrador have a high level of concern regarding the current debt level in the province,” said Don Mills, Chairman and CEO of Corporate Research Associates. “It is also clear that the debt level will continue to increase in the near-term with ongoing budget deficits.”

The province’s net debt is projected to rise to $14.6 billion by March 31, according to numbers released in the fall financial update. The government has dramatically increased its borrowing in recent years because of collapsing oil revenues and cost overruns at the Muskrat Falls project.