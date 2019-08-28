The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is sending a warning tonight after receiving multiple reports about a man approaching children in the town of Paradise.

⚠️ADVISORY⚠️ We have received reports that a man operating a dark blue sedan style vehicle had stopped to speak to children, offering them a ride, in the Paradise area. Please remind your children not to accept a ride from a stranger, and report any similar incident to the RNC. — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) August 28, 2019

Police say they’ve received calls that a man operating a dark blue sedan style vehicle had stopped to speak to children, offering them a ride, in the Paradise area.

Police are asking parents to remind children not to accept a ride from a stranger, and report any similar incident to the RNC.