The RNC is requesting assistance regarding a criminal investigation surrounding the theft of narcotics from a residence in Mount Pearl. A concern for public safety has been raised as Officials worry of the type of drugs stolen and fear their potential availability on the street. A quantity of different Morphine strains were robbed from the home, as well as Irbesartan, commonly known to treat hypertension. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

