Bell Island RCMP are warning the public of a Facebook Messenger scam passing itself off as PC candidate David Brazil.

A resident of Bell Island, who is friends on Facebook with Brazil, received a message Thursday on Facebook Messenger. Brazil’s name and picture were associated with the message. The scammer presented a number of options to the individual to obtain a government grant. By sending $1,000, a $50,000 grant would be issued.

The individual agreed to take part and completed an application through text messages, which included sending in a copy of a driver’s licence, name, date of birth, address and banking institution. The resident was given a number of options for payment, including email transfer, PayPal transfer and or the purchase of pre-paid cards. The victim purchased Google Play cards, scratched the back to expose the codes and sent the information back to the scammer, who then withdrew the money.

Police say Brazil is aware of this scam and has communicated a warning to his followers on Facebook.

The RCMP ask the public to be careful when sending money to anyone, even if it appears it is someone they may know. If dealing with someone you know over a financial transaction requested in a message of any sort, it is best to follow up with a phone call to the individual before sending any funds. Sharing personal identification information over any messaging platform is not recommended.