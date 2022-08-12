Police are warning the public of a number of reported instances where individuals believe they were possibly administered drugs surreptitiously in the downtown area of St. John’s.

In all cases, the individuals socializing in public when they believe drugs were slipped into their drinks or otherwise administered. There have been no reports of sexual assaults related to these instances at this time. But the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit of the RNC is actively investigating.

Police advise that if while socializing you feel more intoxicated than expected seek medical help immediately and contact the police. The RNC’s Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate these incidents and is asking the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity while socializing by contacting the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.