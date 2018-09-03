Children will be heading back to class this week, so the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is reminding parents, students and drivers to be careful on the roads around school zones. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.