Police used a Taser on Thursday to subdue a wanted man who threatened an officer in downtown St. John’s. The man has been charged with assault, resisting arrest and uttering threats.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.