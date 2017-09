Police were called to a report of a man wielding an axe in downtown St. John’s shortly after midnight.

The man was confronted by RNC patrol officers and subdued with a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser. Police say there were no injuries.

A 23-year-old man will appear in court Sunday on charges of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, public mischief, uttering threats and breach of court orders.