Police have laid a new charge of attempted murder against Brandon Chafe for a June 19 shooting in the Goulds.

Chafe, aged 20, is now charged with with attempted murder, robbery, and uttering threats. That’s on top of his original charges of aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and multiple other firearms offences. A second man, Thomas Barnes, had already been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

A 21-year-old St. John’s man suffered serious injuries, including gunshot wounds, in the incident

The RNC continue to investigate the event, and request that anyone with information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.