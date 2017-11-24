Nain has been short on gasoline for a while and now has completely run out. The oil tanker that supplies Nain has not reached the community. Soon, the police will be limited to foot patrols.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.