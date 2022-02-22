Police have suspended search efforts for a snowmobiler who drove over the ice and into the ocean near Cartwright last Friday.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team conducted a thorough search of the area Monday where the snowmobile entered the ocean. The team was assisted by the Canadian Rangers. Battling heavy tidal currents, ice pans and frigid temperatures, searchers were unable to locate the man or the snowmobile. Blizzard conditions are expected Tuesday, so the search has been suspended for safety reasons.

Although the RCMP is discontinuing search efforts at this time, the investigation for the man remains open as a missing person case at sea. Anyone having further information or possible sightings is asked to contact Cartwright RCMP at 709-938-7218.