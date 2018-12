Just after midnight on Friday, RNC Patrol Officers witnessed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on an off-ramp in the area of the Trans-Canada Highway and Kenmount Road.

Police administered a breathalyzer test on the 34-year old male, and discovered that his blood alcohol content was at almost twice the legal limit.

The vehicle was impounded and the man was charged with impaired driving, then released to appear in court at a later date.