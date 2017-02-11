Police stop cash register thief

RNC officers in the metro area stopped a man last night who tried to make off with a cash register. Around 7:30 Friday night, police responded to a report of a theft in progress at a service station in the town of Torbay. It was determined that a man had entered the business, grabbed the cash register, and ran. He then damaged the register, took the money, and fled on foot. Police located the 33-year old male and charged him with theft under $5000, mischief to property under $5000, and breaches of court orders. He was held to appear in court.