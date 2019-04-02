Over the weekend, police stopped a car going 154 km/h in the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway near Butter Pot Provincial Park.

The 25-year-old female driver from St. John’s was charged for driving more than 51kms/hr above the posted speed limit. When asked why she was going so fast the woman replied that she was tired and was trying to get home.

Her license was seized and the vehicle was towed and impounded by police. Police reminds motorists of the dangers of driving at excessive speeds and of driving while fatigued.