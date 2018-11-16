Police in St. John’s continue to investigating two separate armed taxi robberies that occurred early Tuesday morning. and have released additional images of the suspect in a hope somebody can identify him.

The first taxi was held up around 5:30 a.m. A driver on Cornwall Heights had gone to pick up a fare. When his passenger got in the car, he had a gun and attempted to rob the driver, but was unsuccessful. He did however assault the driver, sending him to hospital.

A short time later, just after 6 a.m., a second taxi driver was held up, this time on Amherst Place. He was called there to pick up a fare. When he saw the passenger had a gun, the driver fled. The male suspect stole the taxi and crashed it nearby and fled on a foot with a second male.