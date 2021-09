Shortly after 4 p.m. police responded to a disturbance on Campbell Avenue in St. John’s.

Heavily armed police officers have surrounded the home. So far, four people have come out of the home. Police say at least one person remains inside and he may be armed.

Several roads in the area including Campbell Avenue and Cashin Avenue have been closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

We will provide more details as they become available.