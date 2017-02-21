Police Standoff Continues in McIvers

McIVERS — Police on the province’s west coast continue to stand guard outside a home in the Bay of Islands community of McIvers where a lone male has been holed up since the noon hour on Tuesday.

Corner Brook RCMP were called to the home on Route 440, otherwise known as the North Shore Highway, after a report that a male had sustained injuries following an alleged assault by another man.

When police arrived, the male suspect had barricaded himself inside his dwelling, where he remained throughout the day and into the night. Police believe he’s in possession of a firearm.

As a precaution, the RCMP evacuated a number of neighbouring homes before setting up a perimeter outside the suspect’s dwelling.

Several RCMP officers carrying shotguns have maintained a presence around the home throughout the day and into the night, however police have made no attempt at this point to forcibly remove the man.

As the standoff continued into the late-night hours Tuesday

, police gave no indication if they had any intention of breaching the home to remove the subject.

NTV News is continuing to follow this story, and will have full details on the Wednesday edition of the NTV Evening News Hour.