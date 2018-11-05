Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday evening, RNC investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the East End of St. John’s. Upon arrival, Police intercepted a suspect attempting to steal a trailer. Officers discovered the male driver trying to hitch the trailer onto his vehicle. At this time, the suspect fled the scene. His vehicle was found a short distance away but the driver made away on foot. Police Service Dog Edge (who had immediately resumed duty, despite his ordeal from the night before) was called to assist in the search. The 30 year-old male was located and arrested. He was ticketed and charged with public mischief, flight from police and theft under $5,000. His vehicle was sent to impound and the suspect held for court.

