Monday around 10:20am, RNC Patrol Services attended the Centre City area on a report of a weapons offence. Once on the scene, police arrested a 43-year old man and charged him with Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm inside a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Firearm When Knowingly Prohibited, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, three Breaches of Court Orders, and Resisting Arrest. After further investigation, RNC seized a quantity of drugs, money, and various weapons. The man was held to appear in court and his vehicle was impounded.

