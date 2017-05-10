Two incidents on Monday evening led to police seizing the vehicles of people driving illegally. The first occurrence happened around 8:00pm, when RNC Patrol Services conducted a traffic safety stop in Centre-City St. John’s and found the 35-year old male driver to be operating without a valid driver’s license or valid insurance. He was issues Summary Offence Tickets and the vehicle was seized. The second incident happened around 10:20pm when another traffic safety stop led to a 50-year old woman being issued several Summary Offence Tickets for operating a vehicle without insurance, no registration, and using false registration stickers. Her vehicle was seized as well.