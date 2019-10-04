Police in St. John’s have made a drug seizure and arrests as part of Operation Requiem.

On Sept. 28, the RNC Drug Investigation Unit (DIU) seized two kilograms of cocaine from a residence in the centre of St. John’s. On Friday, shortly before noon, a 28-year-old man was charged and held to appear in provincial court.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene back in September, but was released for further investigation. Charges are pending on that arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information to assist is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).