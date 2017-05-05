Police have seized a small amount of heroin that they believe contains fentenyl.

It happened during a traffic stop in the east end of St. John’s on Thursday. A 24-year-old man was arrested for breaching court orders.

The matter remains under investigation and additional charges are pending under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit is warning the public that coming into contact with fentanyl could be lead to death. If you believe you may have come in contact with fentanyl you should call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has information on any drug trafficking in the St. John’s/Metro (Northeast Avalon) is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.