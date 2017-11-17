Shortly after noon on Thursday, RCMP along with local detachment members and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence in Fortune. Police seized 26 grams of marijuana, 60 grams of cocaine, 245 grams of hash, 0.6 grams of crack cocaine, and between 40 and 50 Oxycontin pills. Seven long guns and computer equipment were also seized. 43-year old Steven Thornhill was arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Unsafe Storage of Firearms, and Unsafe Storage of Ammunition. Further investigation after the arrest uncovered another 1.83 pounds of marijuana and 232 grams of shatter.

