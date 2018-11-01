Police are seeking the your assistance in identifying the man responsible for a recent robbery in Conception Bay South.

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, around 3:30 am, police were called to a report of a robbery at the Irving Service Station at 265 CBS Highway.

Witnesses reported that a man entered the store and demanded cash, fleeing with a quantity of cash prior to police arriving.

The suspect is described as being a clean-shaven man in his 40s with short hair and was said to have a larger build. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a hoodie and a hat.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.