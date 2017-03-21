Police seek witnesses to Pitts Memorial Drive rollover

Police are looking for witnesses to a collision that happened on Pitts Memorial Drive on Monday.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. near an exit ramp leading to the Trans-Canada Highway. A two-door red Honda Civic, which was travelling west, had been involved in a single-vehicle rollover.

The male driver of the vehicle and a female passenger were both transported to hospital as a result of their injuries. The man has since been released, but the woman remains in hospital with serious injuries. They are residents of Conception Bay South and Mount Pearl respectively and are both 21 years old.

The RNC is continuing to investigate the incident and is asking anyone who witnessed the red Honda Civic in the area of the collision or the collision itself to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).