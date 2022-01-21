Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating shorts fired at a house in Paradise.

On Saturday at approximately 11:40 p.m., RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to the area of Clevedon Crescent in Paradise in relation to a report of gunshots in the area. On arrival, officers observed damage to a home which was consistent with gunshots. The occupants of the home were not injured.

The investigation in to this event remains active, and officers are seeking any CCTV, dash camera, or cell phone video footage in the area around the time of the incident.