The RNC is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Janet Noseworthy. 49-year old Noseworthy was last seen on March 7th around the Shoppers Drug Mart on Topsail Road wearing a black leather jacket with fringes and black pants. She is described as 5’5″, 106lbs, with a slim build and shoulder length grey-ish hair. The RNC has concerns for her safety and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

