The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for help from the public in locating 22-year-old Peter Campbell of St. John’s.

There are currently two outstanding warrants for Campbell’s arrest. The Major Crime Unit advises the public not to approach him as it is believed he may have access to weapons. He is described to be 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with blonde hair. Please contact the RNC with any sightings of Campbell.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Peter Campbell is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.