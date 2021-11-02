Police are looking for two, possibly three, men following a crime spree over the weekend involving a number of thefts from businesses and vehicles from St. John’s to Lewisporte.

On Oct. 29, the RCMP received a report of theft from the Foodland in Glovertown. A large number of grocery items were stolen. Suspects were captured on video surveillance and departed the area in a beige Toyota truck.

On Oct. 30, RCMP in Glovertown located an abandoned truck matching the description of the vehicle used in the Foodland theft. Police discovered that the truck, which was heavily damaged on this inside, was stolen from St. John’s sometime overnight between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Following the recovery of the stolen truck just off the TCH near Gambo, Glovertown RCMP received a report of a stolen car, a red Mazda 3, from a residence in Gambo (licence plate JFC 178) and thefts of items from vehicles in the town.

Throughout the day, police received reports of a theft from Walmart in Gander and theft from the following stores in Lewisporte: Shoppers Drug Mart, Riff’s and the Lewisporte Your Independent Grocer store. Surveillance footage obtained confirmed the suspects used the stolen red Mazda 3 car during these thefts. At one point, police located the stolen vehicle on Lewisporte Junction and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop for police and was driving dangerously, heading towards the Trans-Canada Highway. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the car.

This same car was spotted this morning (Nov. 1) in Whitbourne following a reported theft of gas from the Ultramar on the Trans-Canada Highway. The suspect(s) departed in the red Mazda 3 heading towards St John’s.

Anyone who can identify any of the individuals captured on surveillance or knows the current location of the stolen Mazda car is asked to contact Glovertown RCMP at 709-533-2828 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips at www.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.