Police are searching for 35-year-old Phillip Pynn of Mount Pearl in connection with a warrant for his arrest.

As a result of an investigation in to a theft, which occurred at a business in the east end of St. John’s on April 24, Pynn has been charged with theft and failure to comply with a court order. Investigators are advising the public not to approach Pynn if he is sighted in the community. Please contact the RNC with any information that may assist in locating this wanted person.

Pynn recently returned to St. John’s after serving prison time for manslaughter for the death of Nick Winsor in 2011.

Investigators request that anyone with information on the whereabouts of PYNN contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.