Police are searching for missing teenager Marios Al Bazi.

The 13-year-old boy was last seen at the Avalon Mall on Jan. 31 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Al Bazi is described as 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with orange tips. He has a piercing in his left ear.

He was believed to be wearing a navy winter jacket, a black Michael Jordan hoodie, black and dark grey pants, as well as a pair of red, grey and black Air Jordan sneakers.

The RNC has concerns for Al Bazi’s safety and well-being, and ask that anyone with information his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.