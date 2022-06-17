Police are searching for missing man Bradley Steiner of St. John’s.

The RNC received a missing person report on Tuesday. Steiner, 25, was last seen in the Brookfield Road area at around 8 p.m. June 12. Steiner is often seen in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Steiner is described as 5-foot-8, weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a beard.

The RNC is concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Steiner, and asks that anyone who has information on to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.