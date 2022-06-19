Police resumed search efforts Sunday morning for 68-year-old Loyola Hartery of Portugal Cove South.

Hartery was last seen at approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday, leaving his home on his ATV. He was reported missing Saturday morning. Hartery was wearing a blue and white woods jacket, blue coverall pants and a black open-faced helmet. His ATV is a red Honda 500.

Search efforts took place throughout Saturday, involving Ground Search and Rescue, provincial air services, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and searchers from the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Holyrood RCMP 709-229-3892.