The RN is searching for 24-year-old Peter Campbell in connection with warrants for his arrest.

Campbell is wanted in connection with recent incidents which have led to charges of theft, possession of stolen property, robbery and breaches of a court order.

Investigators request that anyone with information on the whereabouts of CAMPBELL, or with information to assist, please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.