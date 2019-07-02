Police are asking for the public’s help in finding wanted man Adam Whalen, 23, of St. John’s.

RNC officers saw a blue Dodge Ram, licence plate number CZB 552, travelling at high speed on Columbus Drive early Tuesday morning around 12:45. The vehicle was confirmed by the officers to be stolen from the Clarenville area.

Patrol officers engaged police emergency equipment to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop for police and was tracked to the area of Winter Place. Officers attempted to block the vehicle from exiting the area. The vehicle then accelerated toward officers on scene, colliding with parked vehicles before speeding away.

Responding officers were able to identify Whalen as the operator of the stolen vehicle. He is now wanted for flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while prohibited, mischief by damaging property, possession of stolen property and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.