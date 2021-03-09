The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an armed robbery this weekend in St. John’s.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a service station on Elizabeth Avenue. A man entered the store, approached the cashier counter, presented a weapon and demand cash and cigarettes. The man left the store with cash and cigarettes and drove away heading north on Torbay Road.

The suspect is a man, described to be about 5-foot-4 with a skinny build. He has dark hair and facial hair. The vehicle was recent model four-door Honda Civic, silver with black winter rims. There was no license plate.

Anyone with information, or with CCTV, cell phone or dash camera footage in the area, please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.