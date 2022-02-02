Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person Charlotte Taylor of Conception Bay South.

She is 26 years old and was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in C.B.S. She is believed to be in the Northeast Avalon region of the province.

Taylor is described as approximately five feet and seven inches tall and 130 pounds.

The RNC has concerns for Taylor’s safety and wellbeing, and ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.