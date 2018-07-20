The RNC is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Missing Person Brittany Alyward DOB: 94-09-08. Aylward was last seen on 2018-07-17 at approximately 4 p.m. in the east end of St. John’s.

She is described as having a slender build, 5’0” tall, weighing 100lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes. When last seen she is believed to have been wearing a grey and pink tank top with grey leggings.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is concerned for her safety and are asking that anyone with information on her whereabouts to please contact the RNC or Crimestoppers.