Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old St. John’s man.

Joshua Nolan was last seen on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. in the area of Military Road in St. John’s. He’s described as 6-foot-1 with a slender build, blonde hair and blue/green eyes. He may possibly have a beard now.

The RNC are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Nolan, and request anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.