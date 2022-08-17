Police are searching for missing man Christopher Thomas of Portugal Cove-St. Philips.

Thomas, aged 31, was heard from on Tuesday. He is believed to be driving a black 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer NL marker JNB-743.

The RNC are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of THOMAS, and request anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.