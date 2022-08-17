Police are looking for two missing boys from the Grand Falls-Windsor area. They’re asking the public to be on alert for an erratic driver.

Madden Cowan, aged 10, and William Iyaituk, aged 13, are believed to be in a Black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup being driven by William. The boys were last seen on the Trans Canada Highway near Norris Arm.

Anyone who has seen the boys or the Dodge Ram pickup is asked to call 911, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP 709-489-2121 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.