Police in Sheshatshiu arey searching for a missing boater in North West River.

The RCMP were notified of a possible person in distress in the water in between North West River and Sheshatshiu at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. The innvestigation revealed a man and woman had gone out in a canoe around 5 a.m. when it capsized.

The woman was able to make it to shore, but the man remains missing. The canoe has been located swamped several kilometres north-northeast of North West River.

Local vessels, along with Ground Search and Rescue and a helicopter, have been searching the area since Sunday. RCMP divers are expected to assist in the search sometime today.