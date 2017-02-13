Police search for fifth person connected to Paradise home invasion

Police are now looking for a fifth person who may have been involved in a home invasion in Paradise that resulted in the arrest of four people. The RNC is looking for 28-year-old Mohamed Salim of Toronto.
