Police are looking for a man who snatched an 80-year-old woman’s purse in the Churchill Square area on Friday.

The RNC says it was called to Rowan Street around 1:25 p.m. on Friday after a report of a robbery. It was determined that an unknown male had approached an 80-year-old woman outside a commercial establishment and stole her purse. The suspect ran towards the area of Pinebud Avenue.

The male suspect is described as being 5-foot-10, in his early- to mid-20s, having a thin build and dark skin, with groomed, short black hair and a beard, and wearing a

black jacket, black pants and a beanie hat.

The matter is currently being investigated by the RNC Major Crime Unit. The RNC is asking the public to check CCTV cameras/dash cameras and contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).