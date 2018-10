Police and rescue personal were called to a report that a vehicle had struck an apartment building on Brookfeild Road sh ortly before 5 am this morning.

When they arrived on the scene they found a car had gone up over an embankment and taken out a fire hydrant.

The driver was no where to be found.

Police including k-9 unit could be seen in the area of Browning Park looking for those who may be involved.

The investigation continues