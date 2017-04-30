At approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday night, the Bay Roberts RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Route 71 in Makinsons. As a result of the collision, a 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old woman was transported to Carbonear Hospital with extensive injuries. Both people are from the Conception Bay area. Speed is believed to have been a factor.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and conducted an examination. The investigation into this collision remains ongoing. A portion of Route 71 was closed to traffic, but has since been re-opened.

Police are asking members of the public, who may have witnessed this event, to kindly contact the Bay Roberts RCMP Detachment.